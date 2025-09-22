Naomi Delkamiller is an investigative reporter with a background in visual storytelling, data journalism and multimedia reporting. She believes the point of journalism is to help the public better understand complex issues. The format—whether video, graphics, or written stories—is simply a vehicle to accomplish this mission.

Before joining the Midwest Newsroom as its inaugural fellow, Delkamiller was an investigative reporting fellow at the Flatwater Free Press, Nebraska’s first statewide nonprofit newsroom. She was also a News21 fellow in Phoenix, Arizona, where she produced an award-winning documentary for the project America After Roe.

At The Midwest Newsroom, Delkamiller will investigate the region’s most complex challenges to help drive understanding and accountability in the communities she grew up in.

