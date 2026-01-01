Madi Moore joined KMUW in July 2026 as the afternoon Engagement Assistant, where you can find her at the front desk ready to greet you or answer your calls. She also serves as part of the Marginalia team. She is thrilled to be a small part of public radio, of which she has fond memories of learning and laughing alongside her father listening to Car Talk or Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me! These days she likes to catch The Range and Marginalia.

When not spending her afternoons at KMUW she is busy entertaining her baby boy, checking out too many books from the library or running around supporting her favorite local businesses.

Madi can be reached by email at moore@kmuw.org.