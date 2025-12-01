© 2025 KMUW
Dale Hogg

Freelance reporter

A native Kansan who calls Great Bend home, freelance writer Dale Hogg is an award-winning veteran Kansas journalist of nearly 40 years. He has been a reporter, long-time managing editor, and is a past Kansas Press Association Board member. In his spare time, he is an avid cyclist who enjoys camping and being outdoors. Reach him at hogg.dale@gmail.com.