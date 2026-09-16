City of Wichita issues boil advisory

The City of Wichita has issued a boil water advisory for water customers following a reported loss of power at its main water treatment plant and pump station.

The advisory, released on Wednesday morning, follows widespread reports of low water pressure across the city.

Wichita water customers should boil water for at least one minute before drinking or using it to prepare food. Or, use bottled water.

You should also dispose of any ice cubes and not use them from a household automatic icemaker.

The city's current treatment plant is more than 80 years old. The city has taken over its new plant, but the facility is not scheduled to be operational until next year.