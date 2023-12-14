City of Wichita reopens bids for former downtown library, pushing back any decision on the space

The City of Wichita has re-opened bids for the use and rehabilitation of the former downtown library.

The city has been looking for public or private entities involved in the arts, retail or restaurant industry to take over the space at 223 S. Main.

But the original application didn’t allow proposals to ask for financial and nonfinancial assistance from the city; the re-opened bid does.

“We shift [Request for Proposals] specifications based on feedback from applicants,” city spokesperson Megan Lovely said in an email.

The library is also on the National Register of Historic Places, which adds some restrictions on how the building can be renovated.

City documents indicate that it’s currently not looking for a long-term tenant for the space.

“Any firms selected through the RFP process will enter into negotiations for a short-term to mid-term lease agreement (3-5 years) for the building which will appropriately reflect the proposed uses and expected firm financial contribution toward any rehabilitation, historical preservation guidelines, and measures of successful performance,” the document reads.

But the documents also say one of the possible uses of the space can be for public art and historical displays.The Wichita Eagle has previously reported the Wichita Art Museum is eyeing a move to the building.

The former library closed in 2018 when the Advanced Learning Library opened. It was used as thecounty’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic in 2021 until demand for vaccines dwindled.

Those interested in submitting a proposal for the space have until Feb. 2.

The City Council will likely vote in July to approve the proposal selected by city staff.