City taking bids from groups interested in repurposing the former downtown library

The future of the former downtown library could be decided by the end of this year.

The City of Wichita has opened up bids for the building’s use and rehabilitation for public or private entities involved in the arts, retail or restaurant industry.

Late last year, the city provided tours of the vacant building, located on Main Street, where several arts organizations showed interest in using its space.

“So we know that the nonprofit arts and culture sector is chomping at the bit to think about what the space could be,” Lindsay Benacka with the city of Wichita said during the tours.

“... Leave it to the creative community to get creative on what the space could be.”

The former library was used as the county’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic in 2021 until demand for vaccines dwindled.

“I think a lot of people saw the library in a new light without the books for the first time and really saw the big open spaces,” Benacka said.

The city said it would not provide funding to rehabilitate the building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, to the winning bidder.

The request for bids comes as the city recently unveiled new plans to revitalize the riverfront area, where the city proposed repurposing the library. But a timeline for completion of the plans is unknown.

Those interested in submitting a proposal for the space have until April 21.

The City Council will vote in December to approve the proposal selected by city staff.