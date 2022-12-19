Law enforcement license revoked for Sedgwick County Sheriff's sergeant involved in text scandal

Former Sedgwick County Sheriff’s sergeant Justin Maxfield has lost his law enforcement license with the state of Kansas.

Maxfield was involved in a text message scandal where local officers sent and shared racist and violent messages.

The messages were discovered when Wichita Police were investigating Maxfield for stalking an ex-girlfriend – which he pleaded no contest to last year.

Maxfield resigned from the Sheriff’s Office in May 2021 when he was arrested for stalking.

In one instance, according to documents, Maxfield went to his ex-girlfriend’s place of employment in uniform, kissed her on the forehead and then left.

The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ revoked his license last month, citing criminal conduct and failing to show good moral character.

The revocation means that Maxfield can no longer work in law enforcement in the state of Kansas.

Maxfield had worked in law enforcement since 2001. He also worked for the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, the South Hutchinson Police Department and the Olathe Police Department.