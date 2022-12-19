© 2022 KMUW
Law enforcement license revoked for Sedgwick County Sheriff's sergeant involved in text scandal

KMUW | By Kylie Cameron
Published December 19, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST
Former Sedgwick County Sheriff’s sergeant Justin Maxfield has lost his law enforcement license with the state of Kansas.

Maxfield was involved in a text message scandal where local officers sent and shared racist and violent messages.

The messages were discovered when Wichita Police were investigating Maxfield for stalking an ex-girlfriend – which he pleaded no contest to last year.

Maxfield resigned from the Sheriff’s Office in May 2021 when he was arrested for stalking.

In one instance, according to documents, Maxfield went to his ex-girlfriend’s place of employment in uniform, kissed her on the forehead and then left.

The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ revoked his license last month, citing criminal conduct and failing to show good moral character.

The revocation means that Maxfield can no longer work in law enforcement in the state of Kansas.

Maxfield had worked in law enforcement since 2001. He also worked for the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, the South Hutchinson Police Department and the Olathe Police Department.

Kylie Cameron
Kylie Cameron (she/her) is a general assignment reporter for KMUW. Before KMUW, Kylie was a digital producer at KWCH, and served as editor in chief of The Sunflower at Wichita State. You can follow her on Twitter @bykyliecameron.
