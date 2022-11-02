Republicans running for Sedgwick County Commission outraise opponents

Republicans running for the three county commission seats up for election this year outraised their Democratic opponents by significant margins, according to the latest campaign finance reports.

Most of the contributions to Republican candidates were large donations from individuals, developers or local businesses. Democrats raised most of their money through smaller individual contributions.

State campaign finance laws limit contributions to no more than $500 each in the primary and general election.

Ryan Baty, the Republican candidate for District 4, raised the most money with more than $97,000 available during the reporting period.

Baty is running against incumbent Lacey Cruse, who only had about $52,000 available during the reporting period.

Baty, who founded The Mattress Hub, received contributions from several area businesses, limited liability companies, Republican officeholders, and Ron Estes’ leadership Political Action Committee, Restoring Our Nation PAC.

Cruse received most of her money through individual donors, Democratic officeholders and their PACs.

Pete Meitzner, the Republican incumbent for District 1, also raised a significant amount of money with more than $86,000 available during the reporting period.

Like Baty, Meitzner received money from area businesses and limited liability companies.

His Democratic opponent, Kelli Grant, had more than $21,000 available during the reporting period with most of those funds raised through smaller individual contributions or from Democratic Party groups.

In the race for District 5, candidates have raised significantly less.

Republican Jim Howell had more than $45,000 on hand during the reporting period – mostly from large donors, area businesses and PACs.