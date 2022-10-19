© 2022 KMUW
Lacey Cruse, Ryan Baty compete for Sedgwick County’s 4th District seat

KMUW | By Kylie Cameron
Published October 19, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
Lacey Ryan.jpg
Kylie Cameron
/
KMUW

Lacey Cruse and Ryan Baty agree on what the issues are for District 4, but how those issues are solved in a district as diverse as District 4 is another story.

In one of the most competitive and high-profile Sedgwick County Commission races this election cycle, incumbent Lacey Cruse faces Republican Ryan Baty for the District 4 seat.

District 4 covers Wichita suburbs Maize, Park City, and Valley Center, and stretches into north Wichita and downtown.

Kylie Cameron
Kylie Cameron (she/her) is a general assignment reporter for KMUW. Before KMUW, Kylie was a digital producer at KWCH, and served as editor in chief of The Sunflower at Wichita State. You can follow her on Twitter @bykyliecameron.
