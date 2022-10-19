Lacey Cruse, Ryan Baty compete for Sedgwick County’s 4th District seat
Lacey Cruse and Ryan Baty agree on what the issues are for District 4, but how those issues are solved in a district as diverse as District 4 is another story.
In one of the most competitive and high-profile Sedgwick County Commission races this election cycle, incumbent Lacey Cruse faces Republican Ryan Baty for the District 4 seat.
District 4 covers Wichita suburbs Maize, Park City, and Valley Center, and stretches into north Wichita and downtown.