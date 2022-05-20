Wichita State to spend $70K to find next athletic director

Wichita State’s Intercollegiate Athletic Association will spend at least $70,000 to find its next athletic director, according to records obtained by KMUW.

The university has hired Parker Executive Search to help find candidates for the job and set up interviews with an advisory committee .

WSU’s former athletic director, Darron Boatright, was fired by the university earlier this month.

The university did not give a specific reason for his firing. But President Rick Muma said in a statement that there were significant, ongoing concerns he believed could not be addressed.

The athletic association will also have to pay for advertising, travel for candidates and other additional expenses not included in the $70,000 search fee.

“(Parker Executive Search) shall make every effort to hold Expenses to a minimum and estimates that its Expenses will be no more than twelve percent (12%) of the Search Fee,” the contract states.

Senior Associate Director of Athletics for Business Operations Rege Klitzke said that the association would pay for the search through its own funds. Those funds don’t come from public dollars and are generated through ticket sales, advertising, donations and other avenues.

The search fee will be paid in two installments: once following the agreement being signed, and the second after a candidate is hired.

The job listing promises a confidential review of applications until a hire is made.

A timeline for the hire has not been given, but President Muma said in a university town hall earlier this month the hire could be made by mid-June.