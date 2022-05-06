Advisory committee selected in search for new WSU athletic director

Wichita State University President Richard Muma has announced an advisory committee that will help with the search for a new athletic director.

WSU fired Athletic Director Darron Boatright on Wednesday. He had served in the role since 2016.

The committee consists of six people selected by Muma:

Angela Buckner is a former WSU women’s basketball player. She is now the recreation director for Woodard Recreation Center, Fairmount Community Center and Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center.

Lynn Nichols is the incoming chair for the WSU Foundation Board. He’s also the CEO of Yingling Aviation.

Nate Robertson is a former WSU baseball player and former co-owner of the Wichita Wingnuts baseball team.

John Rolfe is president and CEO of the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Clay Stoldt is the faculty athletic representative and interim dean of the College of Applied Studies.

Evan Wessel is a former WSU men’s basketball player. He is now a financial adviser at Stoutheart Financial Group

“These individuals all have a great passion for Wichita State, share our vision for leadership, and have the insight to assist me as I make a determination of what is next for Shocker Athletics,” Muma said in a new release.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Sarah Adams will act as the interim athletic director until a replacement is selected. WSU also plans to use a search firm to help with the hiring process.