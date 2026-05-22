Shinedown’s populist appeal on full display at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena

Shinedown is a populist band, one which operates in service of its audience. That’s not a proclamation that’s as milquetoast or platitudeness as it seems. For one, bands build their reputations and audiences via identity and so too do their audiences. Metalheads clad in sleeveless denim vests populated by patches bearing the logos of their favorite acts draw a line in the sand, proclaiming fealty to a sound and aesthetic that marks them as clearly as glitter and rhinestones mark Swifties around the globe.

If one were to judge solely by sartorial choices, the audience milling about Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena last Tuesday night represented a broad spectrum of folk. The grey and balding, clad in neatly pressed shirts purchased no doubt at golf pro shops intermingled peaceably with the great and glorious unwashed, kids clad in Korn and Slipknot t-shirts, hair gathered in unruly waves at the sides of their teenage heads. Women in business casual, out for the night with their pals from the office or sorority sisters they’ve lost touch with since the last time Shinedown rolled through town, moved comfortably beside a handful of others whose fashion choices harkened back to the halcyon days of heavy metal parking lots, replete with fishnets, heavy makeup and hair teased up such that it threatened to graze the venue’s ceiling. Born too late to be case in Ratt or Dokken videos but fully keeping alive the idea that part of any rock ‘n’ roll show is the chance to be someone else, if only for those slender hours between clocking out and the stroke of midnight.

Hugo Phan / KMUW

Hugo Phan / KMUW

In short, people turned up in strong numbers to catch Shinedown on a Tuesday night, one of the early stops on the veteran acts current Dance, Kid, Dance Act II tour. You’d be forgiven for reaching for easy logic to account for the numbers. Sure, Wichita’s a B market and anything that might distract from judging the neighborhood grass growing competition or shuttling the kids off to soccer practice of a dying mall would be a welcome distraction, perhaps even cause for celebration. Sure, you could say that not everyone in the room was a diehard Shinedown fan, that being moderately interested in a couple of tunes in heavy rotation on the local commercial radio dial would be reason enough to plunk down money otherwise earmarked for a new western shirt and a pair of distressed jeans. But there are grave realities in 2026 that poke holes in that logic. The live music landscape at the moment is a treacherous one. Established acts are pulling strings of dates or whole tours and empty seats at many concert halls abound. Casual concert attendance? In this economy?

What does Shinedown offer that allows thousands nightly to cast aside their anxieties and enter the arena? Based on Tuesday night’s performance, a good guess is belonging. Like its audience, the members of Shinedown don’t represent a single fashion thread. There were no matching suits or choreographed dance moves designed to present the group as four bodies with one head. Vocalist Brent Smith was clad in a tasteful jacket, hair perfectly coiffed, looking as though he’d turned up to preside over services at a megachurch. Guitarist Zach Myers and bassist/keyboardist Eric Bass looked rough and tumble, clad in baggy pants and white shirts, a kind of anti-fashion that smelled like post grunge. Drummer Barry Kerch emanated a sense of rock ‘n’ roll danger with his facial hair and dreadlocks, looking ever much like the dad who lives at the end of the cul-de-sac, never saying much until it’s time to call the kids home. If audiences want to see themselves reflected on the stage, Shinedown certainly offers that opportunity.

Hugo Phan / KMUW

Hugo Phan / KMUW

Afterall, the lyrics of “Symptom of Being Human,” one of Tuesday’s highlights, are all about shedding pretentions of perfection and allowing differences to fall away. Smith tapped into that sentiment early in the set, playing into what unities a diverse group of bodies, including love and loss, life and death, the desire, as he encouraged the crowd to transform Tuesday into Saturday night. Working his way from the main stage to the platforms placed deep into the arena floor, what rock nomenclature dictates as ego ramps, there was never a sense throughout the night that the band felt they’d claimed victory in their performance until the very end. Despite the size of the room and the size of the crowd, despite the band doing good business for many years now and strong repeat business in Wichita, the quartet approached the show as though they were undertaking a new job in a new town, and the distance between performer and audience seemed consistently narrow.

Even a set of stripped down numbers performed off the main stage failed to flag in intensity, perhaps because the emotional stakes grew higher as Smith paused to read signs fans had brought to the concert. One audience member was turning fifteen, which led Smith to lead the crowd into singing “Happy Birthday” and announcing that the celebrant, Maddox, had “a cool name.” A woman held up a sign announcing that it had been more than a decade since she’d tried to take her own life but the song “Burning Bright” stopped her. The band then delivered a powerful reading of the tune with Smith telling the woman that the world was better with her in it.

Hugo Phan / KMUW

Hugo Phan / KMUW

Moreover, the group expressed gratitude to the audience for making it out despite those aforementioned realities and anxieties permeating virtually every pore of life in 2026. Those are the touches that audiences don’t soon forget and even the most hardened concert goer would have to acknowledge that Shinedown moves beyond schtick and their approach makes the difference between populist bands who survive and those who continue to thrive. (Yes, the band isn’t without controversy. Their brief booking on the Kid Rock-led Rock The Country festival ruffled feathers as did their decision to pull out of the bill but short memories in this instance seem to have prevailed.)

Whether the music satisfies everyone, such as the folk who got their mathematically minded kicks out during Coheed and Cambria’s set, or who knew every word to every song performed by openers Black Stone Cherry is another matter. But Shinedown’s solid relationship with rock radio and the hype surrounding the outfit’s upcoming album, “EI8HT,” out May 29, suggests that there are enough people hungry for a broader Shinedown songbook to keep the quartet filling arenas for a while.

In the end, Shinedown passes an important test in the world of live music. If you don’t own a single album by the artist and maybe never will, would you go back again to see them live? In this case the answer is a resounding yes because it seems that at the table of Shinedown there’s always room for one more. You don’t even need to wear the right clothes.