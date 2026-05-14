Vinyl industry showcase to take place in Salina

Salina’s Acoustic Sounds has announced the inaugural Vinyl Summit in Salina October 15-18.

The event marks the 40th anniversary of Chad Kasem’s Acoustic Sounds, which began as a one-man mail order operation and has expanded into a business that includes vinyl mastering, pressing, printing and recording.

Vinyl Summit offers ticketholders will have access to a behind-the-scenes look at Acoustic Sounds’ production scale, a record fair and HIFI show.

Additionally, the four day event will include live performances from Chico Freeman on Thursday, October 15 at Blue Heaven Studios and Big Mud Morganfield on Friday, October 16 at the same venue. Saturday, October 17 will see Salina’s Stiefel Theatre welcome Taj Mahal, Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band, Bernard Allison and Robert Finley.

Chad Kasem has been dubbed “the wizard of vinyl” by “The New York Times” and has established Salina as a globally respected map point for analog audiophiles.

Ticket information for the Vinyl Summit can be found at vinylsummit.com. Tickets for the Saturday, October 17 concert at the Stiefel may be purchased through the venue’s box office.