Mourning Habit celebrates release of ‘Realities Goodbye’ this weekend

Wichita’s Mourning Habit will celebrate the release of its new album, “Realities Goodbye,” this Saturday, Feb. 21, at Harvester Arts. The all-ages show is free and starts at 7 p.m., with Faux Reality also on the bill.

The core of the band is Wakinyan Shrubshall, who previously launched the project as a solo endeavor, alongside Aidan Creasman and Ashley Knepper. They are joined by keyboardist and vocalist Davy Trechak on the LP, which was engineered, produced, mixed and mastered by Thomas Hays. (The outfit has also filmed videos for three singles, all directed by Micah Streeter.)

The material on “Realities Goodbye” came together largely via the writing partnership between Shrubshall, Knepper and Creasman during which they created a series of demo recordings throughout the latter part of 2024, with concentrated sessions beginning the following year. Drums and bass were recorded primarily at Phil Uhlik Music, where Shrubshall works, with other parts tracked at Creasman’s parents’ home as well as at Wichita’s Zeptepland studio.

The sessions at Uhlik allowed for more versatility with gear but also had a series of challenges. With thermostats turned down low and the outdoor weather dipping to extreme lows, the simple movements involved in playing music took on a new importance.

“It was like 5 degrees,” says Knepper. “We were there a whole day. We showed up at 9 or 10 in the morning and left at 7 at night. Toward the end, I said, ‘I don’t think I can feel my hands anymore.’”

“Ashley was standing in front of a heater playing bass,” recalls Shrubshall. “I would play drums and then say, ‘Can we do another take? I just have to get my body moving.’”

As for the lyrical content, Shrubshall points to themes of change and grief.

“When your current reality shifts and you go through a big change in your life, you have the opportunity to create something new.”

When it came time to release the record, the members focused on delivering a CD rather than leaving the material to languish on streaming services where it would have stiff competition among more established voices and less chance in helping the band earn money for their efforts.

“I’ve never seen a lick of money come from streaming,” Shrubshall notes. “CDs sound better. They have a better transfer of the music. I’ve listened to stuff on streaming and it’s so compressed and distorted, so I’d put on a CD and say, ‘Man, there’s something about the intention of putting a CD in and listening to it.’ You’re giving your time when you do that. I get so overwhelmed on streaming services. ‘I don’t know what record to put on.’ If I’m looking at CDs I can say, ‘Roy Orbison! That’s what we’re listening to.’ I like the intention.”

The album cover features an image of Wichita State University’s Corbin Education Center which was shot by Creasman and which adds an additional local flavor to the album. The full package includes a lyric sheet and, Shrubshall adds, those who attend Saturday’s performance at Harvester Arts will benefit from being able to follow along with those lyrics as the group presents the material in a way that stretches beyond being just another gig.

The show is free, although donations are welcome. Those donations will go directly to theWhite Bison Well-Briety Program, which reaches Native American people struggling with addiction to incorporate elements of their heritage and culture in order to facilitate sobriety and wellness.

“Growing up Native, I’ve had members of on my dad’s side of the family, all Native, who died of alcoholism or addiction. I see the effects of that and as a person in recovery that means a lot to me. I wanted the show to help make the world a little bit better.”

