Red dirt and red-hot concerts in Wichita this weekend

Red Young returns to Walker’s Jazz Lounge on Friday, Aug.1, for an organ trio gig.

Young has become something of a favorite at the venue since it opened in Old Town in late 2023. Equally gifted as a pianist and organist, Young was raised in Fort Worth, Texas, and, by the mid-1970s, had toured or recorded with Joan Armatrading, Dolly Parton and ultimately with Linda Ronstadt during her time working with the Nelson Riddle Orchestra.

Young also worked extensively with Eric Burdon and recorded several albums under his own name. Revered for his Hammond organ work, Young will perform starting at 8 p.m. on Friday with Jasmine Meza providing a free early show from 5 to 7 p.m.

Texas-born singer-songwriter Austin Meade will perform at Wave Sunday, Aug. 3.

Meade’s latest single, “Almost Famous,” exemplifies his rugged, working-class ethos and ability to marry sturdy country-inflected riffs with arena-ready choruses.

Meade spent his formative years teaching drums at School of Rock before issuing a series of singles, LPs and EPs, including 2022’s “Abstract Art of an Unstable Mind” and 2024’s “Pretty Little Waist,” featuring the song “Stoner Fantasy” with members of Treaty Oak Revival.

Another Texas-born musician, Sterling Elza, will open the show.

