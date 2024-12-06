© 2024 KMUW
Matt Wilson’s Christmas Tree-O performs Friday, Saturday at Walker’s Jazz Lounge

KMUW | By Jedd Beaudoin
Published December 6, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Chris Pizzolo

Matt Wilson’s Christmas Tree-O will perform two shows at Walker’s Jazz Lounge this weekend with 8 p.m. performances on Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7.

Matt Wilson’s Christmas Tree-O, which is rounded out by multi-reed player Jeff Lederer and bassist Paul Sikivie, recently issued the album Tree Jazz: The Shape of Christmas to Come. Unsurprisingly, it stands as an excellent example of Wilson’s ability to marry tradition with surprise and the outrageously entertaining with the ferociously musical.

Performances have been known to include extremely new takes on holiday standards as well as smatterings of Puerto Rican Christmas classics and the odd Hanukkah.

You can hear some of Wilson’s observations about the group and his music here.
Music Local NewsCultural ShortsArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
