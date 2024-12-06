Matt Wilson’s Christmas Tree-O performs Friday, Saturday at Walker’s Jazz Lounge

Matt Wilson’s Christmas Tree-O, which is rounded out by multi-reed player Jeff Lederer and bassist Paul Sikivie, recently issued the album Tree Jazz: The Shape of Christmas to Come. Unsurprisingly, it stands as an excellent example of Wilson’s ability to marry tradition with surprise and the outrageously entertaining with the ferociously musical.

Performances have been known to include extremely new takes on holiday standards as well as smatterings of Puerto Rican Christmas classics and the odd Hanukkah.

You can hear some of Wilson’s observations about the group and his music here.