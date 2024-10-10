Mercury Rev’s Jonathan Donahue discusses new album, ‘Born Horses’

Born Horses is the first album of original material from Mercury Rev in nine years. The record finds the New York state outfit taking risks: Vocalist Jonathan Donahue arrived at different voice for these songs, one that was more spoken than song, deeper than on past LPs. Donahue recently spoke with KMUW about finding this new voice, how Mercury Rev has been embraced outside the U.S. and why, and how he feels about moving into the live arena with the songs on Born Horses as the group prepares for its new tour, which kicks off in Belfast at the end of October. (The band will remain abroad well into November, then return to the U.K. in early 2025. At the moment, the only U.S. date on the books is a February 2025 gig in San Francisco.)

