Jon Regen has a 'Satisfied Mind'

Art work by Gabriel Regen / Courtesy Photo

“I rarely play and sing cover songs, but this one hits home,” he notes. “I first heard Jeff Buckley sing it when I was just getting started in my twenties, but it took a few lifetimes for me to fully inhabit the lyrics. As a guy who had kids and career success later in life, I’m still mystified and grateful for the life I lead and the music I make. And then to have Larry Goldings, who I’ve known since music camp as a kid, guest on Hammond organ—I’ve truly come full circle.”

While the album will be out in summer, the single gives listeners a taste of what’s to come from an LP that finds Regen working with co-producer Matt Johnson (Jamiroquai) as he did on his 2019 effort, Higher Ground. Joined on the track by bassist Tim Lefebvre (David Bowie), drummer Jeremy Stacey (Noel Gallagher, King Crimson), and aforementioned keyboardist Goldings (James Taylor, John Mayer), the gospel-inflected track perfectly captures the spirit of the LP, which seamlessly blends jazz, pop and even avant-garde sounds in a way that is distinctly Regen’s own.

Featuring artwork from the artist’s five-year-old son Gabriel, “Satisfied Mind” (premiered on Jamie Cullum’s BBC 2 radio show “The Jazz Show with Jamie Cullum,” is available now on digital streaming platforms and can be heard throughout April on Strange Currency. Listen to "Satisfied Mind" below.