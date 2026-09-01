Wichita schools taking precautions amid extreme heat

The Wichita school district is taking steps to protect athletes and other students as the city endures above-average temperatures.

The district follows state guidelines on athletics during extreme heat provided by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA).

The guidelines look at what’s called wet-bulb globe temperature. It measures the regular temperature, as well as humidity, air temperature, windspeed, sun angle and cloud cover.

When that measure gets high enough, state guidelines prohibit any outdoor activities. Recently, that means many teams in Wichita and the surrounding area are practicing indoors and having to reschedule matches.

As a precaution, varsity football games in the Wichita school district this week will start at 7:30 instead of 7.

Meanwhile, many elementary and middle schools are taking their recess indoors.

“Schools follow similar weather precautions (for recess). When it's warm like this, typically they are inside for recess,” a district spokesperson said in an email.

Last month, a college football player in Missouri and a high school football player in Kansas died in two separate incidents. The cause of death in both incidents has not yet been released.