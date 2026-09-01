Project in Wichita's NoMar district will include a food court and community gathering space

New owners of the NoMar Theatre in Wichita's North End plan to transform it into Provecho — a dining hall and community gathering space.

The project will serve as a second phase for up-and-coming businesses that are part of the organization's small business program.

The nearly 100-year-old theater, which was auctioned off in 2021, and a neighboring one will house seven food businesses, a bar, and seating areas dedicated for dining, live music and events.

Ariel Rodriguez, executive director at Empower, said his team recognizes the historical significance of both buildings and wants to bring them back to life.

1 of 5 — provecho_theatre_exterior.jpg At a groundbreaking event in August 2026 , Empower revealed the final renderings for the Provecho Project to community members. Provecho Wichita / Empower 2 of 5 — provecho_21st_street_patio_2.jpg At a groundbreaking event in August 2026 , Empower revealed the final renderings for the Provecho Project to community members. Provecho Wichita / Empower 3 of 5 — provecho_food_hall_entry_1.jpg At a groundbreaking event in August 2026 , Empower revealed the final renderings for the Provecho Project to community members. Provecho Wichita / Empower 4 of 5 — provecho_bar_rendering.jpg At a groundbreaking event in August 2026 , Empower revealed the final renderings for the Provecho Project to community members. Provecho Wichita / Empower 5 of 5 — provecho_dining_2.jpg At a groundbreaking event in August 2026 , Empower revealed the final renderings for the Provecho Project to community members. Provecho Wichita / Empower

“We’ve seen College Hill, we’ve seen Delano and Old Town,” Rodriguez said. “I think it's a turn for NoMar to continue creating spaces where people want to go.”

The nonprofit wants the new space to become a destination for people visiting the area. The idea came from similar projects in other cities, including Mother Road Market in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The food hall will sit next to Empower's main location which includes office space and its commercial kitchens . The kitchens opened early last year and are used by people who want to start a food business. Rodriguez says nearly 50 small businesses have used the facility since it opened.

Provecho wiill give businesses who use the kitchens a brick-and-mortar location to sell their product.

“This continues to give us not only a program, but tangible tools to help people succeed," Rodriguez said. "We've been able to figure out some cool ways that we can make sure that they're thriving.“

Jenni Anima Two major construction projects near the old NoMar Theatre will transform the area. Construction on 21st Street will narrow the road to make space for an extended patio area.

During a recent groundbreaking ceremony, Empower officials and community members came together to see final renderings for the project.

A new logo was also unveiled for Provecho, which in Latino cultures is frequently used in restaurants to mean “Bon Appetit," or “enjoy.”

Some of the donors and partners of the project include Hutton, Cargill and the City of Wichita.

Part of the city's partnership comes in the form of changes to 21st Street. Between Park Place and Market, the street will be narrowed to one lane of traffic in each direction to create patio space for the project.

The event marked the beginning of construction on the project, which is expected to be completed by the summer of 2027.

“We believe that we can empower not only this area but the entire city to continue to invest ... in these areas that need help, that need support,” said Empower board member Gene Camarena. “When these neighborhoods become more relevant, more vibrant, it is a gift to the entire city.”