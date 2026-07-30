Developer breaks ground on Wichita ballpark hotel, one day before city deadline

The developer of a $113 million mixed-use development in Delano broke ground Thursday on a new hotel, the day before a city deadline to begin construction.

The new Wichita Tribute Hotel at McLean and Maple is a key part of the city's proposed district around Equity Bank Park.

Courtesy EPC Real Estate Group The 160-room Wichita Tribute Hotel will be part of a proposed $113 million mixed-use development near Equity Bank Park.

Earlier this year, city leaders gave developers a July 31 deadline to begin vertical construction on the hotel and a nearby apartment and garage complex.

Developer EPC Real Estate says the seven-story, 160-room hotel will be a a Tribute Portfolio property by Marriott. It will feature a bar off the lobby overlooking the riverfront, a rooftop restaurant and cocktail lounge, and dedicated meeting space.

"Wichita has heard about this project for a long time. Today, we’re happy to be here seeing it come to fruition," said Austin Bradley, executive vice president of EPC Real Estate Group, in a news release Thursday.

"Construction is underway, and bringing a Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel to the riverfront reflects how much we believe in downtown Wichita and the Delano neighborhood. This is a long-term commitment, and it starts now."

The groundbreaking marks the start of a district years in the making. Beyond the hotel, the Wichita Ballpark District is proposed to include 192 residences, 10,000 square feet of street-level retail, structured parking, and improvements along the west bank of the Arkansas River.

Hotel construction is expected to take about 18 months, with the hotel targeting an early 2028 opening.