Wichita students will have class on Veterans Day as part of new calendar changes

Students at Wichita Public Schools will have class on Veterans Day starting this fall as part of changes to the district’s annual calendar.

The changes come after the district recently agreed to open up more of its school buildings for the Sedgwick County Election Office to use as polling sites.

The district is shuffling around teacher work days this fall so that there will be one on Election Day, November 3rd.

On Veterans Day, the district says it will design in-school activities and events to honor veterans. For several years, Wichita students and teachers have had Veterans Day off as a holiday.

Wichita students will instead have a day off on November 24th. That means they will have a full week off for Thanksgiving, like students at many other districts in the surrounding area.

The Wichita Board of Education approved the following key changes:

Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 - NO CLASS

Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11 - CLASS IN SESSION

Tuesday, Nov. 24 - NO CLASS

The first day of school next school year is Thursday, Aug. 13. The last day is Tuesday, May 25, 2027.

State law requires the school year to be 186 class days for students in first grade through 11th grade. Seniors are allowed to have an extra school week off.

Board members also approved the changes for the 2027-2028 school year.

Next school year's calendar can be found on the district's website.