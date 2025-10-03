Local musicians gather Sunday to aid family of local blues/jazz legend

Local musicians will gather at Mort’s Martini & Cigar Bar on Sunday, Oct. 5, to celebrate the legacy of Wichita blues and jazz legend Henry Walker Jr..

Walker passed in July at the age of 90. The benefit concert will also raise money for Walker’s family for costs associated with his care.

Scheduled performers include Moodswingz, Made From Scratch, Sterling Gray, RKO Blues Band and the George Sanders Band and Keepers of the Funk.

The music begins at 3 p.m.