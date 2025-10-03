© 2025 KMUW
Local musicians gather Sunday to aid family of local blues/jazz legend

KMUW | By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 3, 2025 at 12:56 PM CDT
Courtesy photo.

Sunday's concert will benefit the family of Henry Walker Jr.

Local musicians will gather at Mort’s Martini & Cigar Bar on Sunday, Oct. 5, to celebrate the legacy of Wichita blues and jazz legend Henry Walker Jr..

Walker passed in July at the age of 90. The benefit concert will also raise money for Walker’s family for costs associated with his care.

Scheduled performers include Moodswingz, Made From Scratch, Sterling Gray, RKO Blues Band and the George Sanders Band and Keepers of the Funk.

The music begins at 3 p.m.
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
