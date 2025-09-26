Wichita horror fanatics have two festivals to enjoy this fall

Fans of horror films in the Wichita area should brace themselves for two festivals this fall packed with classics in the genre — curated by Wichita filmmaker and horror flick expert Leif Jonker.

The first fest kicks off on Friday, Sept. 26 at the Starlite Drive-In with screenings of two pictures in the “Friday The 13th” franchise, the 2003 “Freddy Vs. Jason” (a crossover with the equally beloved “Nightmare on Elm Street” films) and “Jason X” from 2002, which transports the titular character both 400 years into the future and into outer space.

The Starlite series will close out on Oct. 26 with showings of the original “Nightmare on Elm Street” and 1982’s horror anthology “Creepshow” with a screenplay from Stephen King.

Between Wednesday, Oct. 1, and Oct. 29, thrill seekers can enjoy a weekly series at Boulevard Theatres at Old Town. That festival will open with 1985’s “Day of the Dead” and 1973’s “The Crazies.” For closing weekend, Jonker has chosen the 1986 Satanic Panic flick “Trick or Treat” (with appearances from Ozzy Osbourne and Gene Simmons of Kiss) and the 1985 film “Demons.”

You can visit the KMUW events calendar for the full schedule and the official websites of both venues for more information.