Clapp Park renovations complete; city unveils first adaptive park

Wichita unveiled newly remodeled Clapp Memorial Park on Wednesday.

The former golf course near Harry and Oliver includes upgraded walking trails, a dog park and the city’s first adaptive playground.

The playground includes accessible access points to the playground area, wheelchair-accessible swing sets and rubber mat surfaces for mobility.

Park features were developed based on community feedback received by the city and its architecture partner, Confluence.

Katharine Blackwell is a mother of two who lives down the block from Clapp Park. She said she is glad a playground was added to the park so she doesn’t have to drive 10 minutes to one.

“My kids have been watching the playground be built for the last few months, and they are so excited,” she said. “Having it right down the road is going to be great for us.”

Reggie Davidson is the director of Wichita Park and Recreation. He said the department is already exploring options to expand adaptive play to other parks.

“We’re actually looking at some options for our Central Riverside Park,” he said. “Part of that research is going to be getting feedback from the community to see what we may be able to add and include for inclusive access.”

Aminah Jenkins / KMUW Clapp Park includes an art installation by New York-based artist Osmon Akan. Entitled "Voxel Clouds," the piece plays on older jungle gym designs and the video game Minecraft.

Flooding this week delayed the dog park from opening. Davidson said the park maintenance team assessed Clapp Park for damage earlier to ensure the rest of it was ready to open.

City Council member Mike Hoheisel said Public Works is working to clear damage to reopen the area and other parts of south Wichita.

Clapp Park is also home to a new sculpture from New York-based artist Osmon Akan. The installation, entitled “Voxel Clouds,” drew inspiration from the video game Minecraft and from historical jungle gym designs.

Greteman Group served as the public art consultant for the project. Sonia Greteman, the organization’s board chair and creative director, said the piece services as “a beacon of play, possibility and progress.”

The piece was assembled and installed by TenWorks, a metal fabrication studio in Wichita.