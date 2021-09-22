Sedgwick County Park COVID-19 Testing Site To Be Moved To Former Wichita Mall

Sedgwick County cited an increase in demand for COVID-19 testing as a reason for the move to a new site, with the number of tests since June increasing by 600%.

“The need was there and we’ve been looking for a while because we knew that we had outgrown and really needed a larger space to increase the safety of staff and community members,” said county health director Adrienne Byrne.

The new site will open on Oct. 4 at 4115 East Harry Street.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Byrne said moving to the new site will also allow the county to look at offering testing hours on Saturdays.