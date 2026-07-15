Kansas reports 9% reduction in number of classroom teacher vacancies statewide

TOPEKA — The vacancy rate among Kansas teachers employed by accredited K-12 schools declined 9.1% this spring as more special education, science, math, elementary and other hard-to-fill classroom instructional slots were filled, state officials said.

The Kansas State Department of Education reported 1,588 teacher vacancies statewide during spring 2026, down from 1,747 in fall 2025. State officials defined a vacancy for purposes of the summary as a position with no teacher or the reliance on a educator not fully certified for the role.

“We showed drastic drop, not only from spring of 2026, but if you look at last year’s data we were sitting around 2,200 at the end of spring of 2025,” said Shane Carter, director of teacher licensure with the State Department of Education. “We’re keeping more people in the profession. They’re choosing to stay.”

In a briefing Tuesday to the Kansas State Board of Education, Carter said there were fewer vacancies in special education but that area remained the most challenging in terms of hiring among school districts in Kansas. Last fall, districts self-reported 414 vacancies in special education compared to 378 this spring. Vacancies in elementary schools also declined, dipping from 390 last fall to 344 this spring.

The number of school district teaching positions for which no one applied has been on the decline. The no-applicant trend across Kansas: 640 in fall 2024, 623 in spring 2025, 521 in fall 2025 and 423 in spring 2026.

Kansas schools located within six of the 10 State Board of Education districts experienced fewer vacancies among teachers, while four districts experienced growth in vacancies. The most significant increases were in urban board of education districts, including Wichita, up 17%; Johnson County, up 11%; and Topeka, up 6%.

Rise in 3rd-year retention

Carter said 87.9% or 38,694 of the state’s educators were retained as employees of their school districts in 2025-2026. The number of licensed educators who retired during that academic year was 857, which compared favorably to 910 retirements in the previous year.

The portion of Kansas classroom educators who quit the profession fell from 1,113 in 2023-2024 to 958 in 2024-2025 and to 841 in 2025-2026. The number of teachers terminated by districts stood at 286 in 2023-2024, 302 in 2024-2025 and 248 in 2025-2026.

The largest demographic group of teachers in Kansas had one to four years of professional experience, but the average length of service among teachers in Kansas was 14 years.

Retention of teachers in the third year of their career has generally been on the rise in Kansas since 2022, shifting from 86.2% in 2022 to 88.9% in 2023, 89.2% in 2024, 89.1% in 2025 and 90.8% in 2026. The rebound was attributed to school districts gaining distance from the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter said.

He said the average salary of a first-year teacher in Kansas was $46,407, up from $44,609 the previous year. The average salary in Kansas was $70,240, an increase from $67,931.

“It’s a lot of data, but it’s important data,” said Cathy Hopkins, the chairperson of the State Board of Education.

‘Incredible flaws’

Meanwhile, members of the Board of Education sat for a presentation about the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence. It was delivered by Adam Topliff, who has taught at Wamego High School. Briefly, he addressed state board members as if they were students in an American history classes back in Wamego.

“Two statements from each of these two documents,” he said. “ ’We hold these truths to be self-evident’ and the first line, ‘We the people.’ What do you think these two mean?”

Beryl New, a former high school principal in Topeka and Lawrence, said her mind centered on the word “we” in the declaration and preamble.

“I think that means these are unifying statements, not just what a group of people believe or even a single individual. It’s what represents what should be,” she said.

Betty Arnold, who served on the Wichita school board before elected to the state board, said the historic documents contained “incredible flaws.”

“ ’All men were created equal.’ Then you bear in mind that slaves were brought,” she said. “They’re men, so all men are created equal? The flaw was there. It does sound great. It’s a goal. It’s an idea. It does not represent what’s actually going on. It is something you work toward.”

Board member Debby Potter of Belle Plaine said she questioned the perception of the documents as flawed. She said they ought to be viewed as perfect in their imperfection.

“It basically said who we are before God, now you guys sort out the rest,” Potter said.

Potter said she disliked the subject of history when attending school, but later in life became interested in the subject in terms of what might become of the American republic.

“Most republics do not survive past 200 to 250 years,” she said. “So this is a very, very important time in our nation. We’ve basically … reached the life span of a normal republic government. We’re at a very testing time and I think we see that.”

This story previously appeared in the Kansas Reflector.

Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com.

