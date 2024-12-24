© 2024 KMUW
WSU meal plans will increase in price, housing costs will stay the same

KMUW | By Ainsley Smyth
Published December 24, 2024 at 12:50 PM CST
Wichita State University's housing and meal plan costs were approved by the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday. Residence rates will stay the same as this year while meal plan costs will go up by 3%, or $70 for the minimum plan.

The minimum meal plan, which currently costs $2,345 per semester, will go up by $70.

The increase in meal plan costs are due to a price increase by Chartwells Catering, according to Katie Austin, the director of Housing and Residence Life.

The university’s Housing and Residence Life proposed the prices to the Kansas Board of Regents in November.

Ainsley Smyth
