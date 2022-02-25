Kansas education commissioner submits resignation following 'derogatory' remark

WICHITA — Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson submitted his letter of resignation to the State Board of Education Friday morning.

Gov. Laura Kelly, several lawmakers and others called for the commissioner to step down over “derogatory and discriminatory language” he used last week during a conference.

Jim Porter, president of the state school board, said Watson submitted his resignation Friday.

“We are not here to excuse or justify this statement in any way. It should not have been said,” said Jim Porter, president of the state school board. “That fact was immediately recognized by the commissioner, who has made multiple apologies. However, these apologies have not been accepted by many who were affected.”

The state board was meeting in private to discuss the matter and expected to resume its public meeting at 11:15 a.m. Friday.

In a statement before the private session, Porter criticized the governor and others for publicly calling for Watson to resign.

“That is not their responsibility,” he said. “A more appropriate action would have been to contact the responsible party — in this case, the Kansas State Board of Education — with their recommendations.”

Porter said he and other board members have had “many contacts” about Watson, “with most of them … recognizing his significant accomplishments and asking us to continue to support him.”

Watson made a remark during a conference on virtual education last week:

“I had some cousins in California. They were petrified of tornadoes. They’d come visit us, you know, in the summer. They’re like, 'Are we going to get killed by a tornado?' And I’d say, 'Don’t worry about that. But you gotta worry about the Indians raiding the town at any time,” Watson said.

"And they really thought that, you know? Grew up in California, I guess you don't know much of the history of Kansas."

Among the people calling for Watson’s resignation were three Native American Kansas legislators and Joseph Rupnick, chairman of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

Porter said on Friday that he found it “ironic” that Watson was asked to resign.

“There are a number of people in this state in elected and executive positions who have actually been arrested for various illegal activities, but they have some things in common,” Porter said. “All were given the opportunity to participate in due process and had the opportunity to be heard in the appropriate forum.

“Some did not take responsibility for their actions. Some blame others for their actions. Another thing they have in common is that they all remain in their position with no or limited consequences. It seems ironic to me that Commissioner Watson, who owned and did take responsibility for his statement, which was not illegal, feels … forced to resign by outside forces.”

Watson was named education commissioner in November 2014 and took over the position in 2015. He previously served as superintendent of McPherson public schools.

During his tenure with the Kansas Department of Education, Watson introduced the “ Kansas Can” vision for education , which focuses on social-emotional education, kindergarten readiness, civic engagement and individual plans of study.

Watson also helped launch the Kansas Can School Redesign project , which encourages public schools to reinvent themselves around personalized and project-based learning.

Suzanne Perez reports on education for KMUW in Wichita and the Kansas News Service. You can follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy.

Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished by news media at no cost with proper attribution and a link to ksnewsservice.org.