Governor calls on Kansas education commissioner to resign over alleged racist comment

WICHITA — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has called on Education Commissioner Randy Watson to resign, following what she called a “derogatory and discriminatory” comment Watson made at a conference last week.

“While Education Commissioner Randy Watson has had a long career in advocating for our children in Kansas, the State and the Kansas Board of Education must take issues of derogatory and discriminatory language seriously,” Kelly said in a statement.

"There is no question that Randy Watson must resign his position immediately, given his comments last week. However, the Board of Education must also focus on ways to address these issues going forward. Let’s build on this moment to celebrate diversity and ensure that all Kansas school children are treated with dignity and respect.”

The state school board has called a special meeting for Friday.

Watson reportedly made an inappropriate remark during a conference on virtual education . According to a Facebook post by a Washburn law student, Watson related a story from his childhood in which he told a cousin that “you have a higher chance of coming to Kansas and getting killed by an Indian” than dying in a tornado.

Nikki Jackson, the law student who posted the quote on Facebook, also posted what she said was an e-mail response from state school board member Deena Horst. According to Jackson, Horst wrote that Watson “apologized and said that he realized the hurt he caused by retelling a story that took place during his childhood.”

Horst could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.

Watson was named education commissioner in November 2014 and took over the position in 2015. He previously served as superintendent of McPherson public schools.

Jim McNiece, a member of the state school board who represents the Wichita area, said Thursday that he has "heard several versions" of what Watson allegedly said during the conference. McNiece said he doesn't know the topic of Friday's special meeting but assumes it's to discuss Watson's comments.

"I can tell you this: I don't support him resigning," McNiece said. "He's done a great job. He's been by far the best commissioner I've ever worked with."

During his tenure with the Kansas Department of Education, Watson introduced the "Kansas Can" vision for education , which focuses on social-emotional education, kindergarten readiness, civic engagement and individual plans of study.

Suzanne Perez reports on education for KMUW in Wichita and the Kansas News Service. You can follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.

