Revisiting Pork Belly Burnt Ends

Brisket burnt ends are one of the more fascinating foods in barbecue. Their storied history, which I’ve spoken of here before, makes them a true Kansas City original.

Of course, the great thing about food is that it is meant to be played with, no matter what your grandmother repeatedly told you at dinner time.

The burnt end was originally taken from the thin portion of the flat of the brisket, but over the years the need to provide more of them for their menus lead barbecue joints to start creating burnt ends out of the point meat of the brisket. This layer of muscle is fatty and thin, making it perfect for creating little bite-sized morsels of smoked meat.

This had me, and many other barbecue pitmasters, thinking: What other thin, fatty cut could be used for burnt ends? The answer is pork belly.

Now, pork belly is most commonly used for bacon in the U.S., but abroad it is often braised and used for sandwiches, and in China crispy pork belly is a very common, and delicious, dish.

But something special happens when you craft burnt ends out of the belly of a pig: Cut into cubes and put into the smoker, the fat begins to render and the meat crisps on the outside, and just before they are finished you coat them in barbecue sauce and place them back on the smoker. What you end up with is something akin to meat candy: sticky, sweet bits of pork belly that melt in your mouth and invite you to keep eating, until they’re all gone.

On this episode of Cooking With Fire, Josh Cary and Chef Tom Jackson take a barbecue classic--the brisket burnt end--and create a new-fashioned version using pork belly:

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

Ingredients

5 lb pork belly, skin off

BBQ Rub (recipe below)

1/2 cup apple juice

6 tbsp wildflower honey, divided

BBQ Sauce (recipe below)

For the BBQ Rub:



1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp kosher salt

2 tsp black pepper

2 tsp smoked paprika

2 tsp onion powder

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp ground mustard

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

For the BBQ sauce:



1 cup ketchup

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

3 tbsp brown sugar

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp celery seeds

1 tsp cayenne

1 tsp garlic powder



Instructions



