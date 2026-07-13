Wichita libraries could cut hours if additional funding is not approved

Wichita public libraries may start closing earlier or cut weekend hours if they do not get additional funding for staff.

The Library Board of Directors is asking for an extra $1.4 million in next year’s city budget.

Board chair Lauren Hirsh said libraries would like to work with the city on a multi-year plan for increases, as the library needs around $4 million to cover things like security and staffing. They are requesting $1.4 million this year.

For the past five years, Hirsh said, library staff has gotten creative when told by the city to prepare for budget cuts. But now things are at a critical point, she said.

Staffing has not increased in more than 40 years, Hirsch said. And although libraries have expanded programming, upgraded buildings and increased the number of card holders, city leaders have not followed through with more funding, she said.

“The master plan said that would be matched with funding for staff,” Hirsh said. “However, that part has repeatedly not happened. So we've sort of been narrowing in on this moment for years. And here we are. Now we're too big for our britches, so to speak.”

Currently, Wichita’s libraries are staffed at only 75% of what’s needed for the hours they are open, Hirsh said.

“So that's why, without this $1.4 million to shore up that number, we're going to have to cut hours by 20% to 25%,” Hirsh said. “We're trying to avoid this, because we've created a good thing. We just need to see that matched investment that was promised over a decade ago.”

If the board’s request isn’t funded, or is only partially funded, Hirsh said libraries will make cuts. Those cuts likely would affect people who use the library in the evenings or families who visit branches on weekends.

“If the increase isn't anywhere near that $1.4 million, staff will have to decide which places have different needs and what's logical to cut where,” Hirsh said. “But what we'll be losing is something like all weekend hours at the branches, or nothing's open past 7 p.m.”

Hirsh said public libraries are a place where citizens can find books, music, movies and art for free. Classes help with things like computer literacy and creating awareness about online scams. The library has worked to expand family programming and bring in guest presenters.

“This is one of the few places where every single person in this city can get some of the benefit of tax dollars that are spent in a healthy way every single day,” she said. “I don't want to see that have to be limited.”

The Wichita City Council is expected to discuss the budget later this month and finalize it next month.