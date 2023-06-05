© 2023 KMUW
Several outdoor events are hoping rain doesn't dampen their festivities this week

KMUW | By Debra Fraser
Published June 5, 2023 at 1:00 AM CDT
More than 3,000 visitors and 67 vendors attended the ICT Big Gay Market. The event started just as the morning rain fizzled.
More than 3,000 visitors and 67 vendors attended the ICT Big Gay Market. The event started just as the morning rain fizzled.

Festival goers managed to dodge the rain and show-up in abundance over the weekend. However, the threat of precipitation still looms over this week's gatherings.

Even though there is a chance of rain every day this week, the 51st annual Riverfest is plowing forward with a full lineup and hopes to avoid any precipitation.

Riverfest events scheduled this week include the long-standing Gospelfest tonight, featuring Le'Andria Johnson and Blind Boys of Alabama, co-emceed by KMUW's Soulsations host Carla Eckels.

The ICT Big Gay Market took place last Sunday with vendors and activities to help celebrate Pride month. The event offers a space for participants to support the LGBTQIA community.

Evening concerts continue throughout the week, including Friday's Fiesta del Rio. In addition to the performances, the event will have an outdoor Mercado of vendors and community services, including KMUW's Spanish-language news host Marco Alcocer — host of the weekly news podcast Radio Real: Las Noticias en Espanol. The engagement wraps up with a night-long concert of several local performers and headliner Eden Munoz.

Next weekend includes the Riverfest Classic Car Show and fireworks close out Saturday night at 10:30 following the final concert with Parmalee, Jenna & Martin Duo and Pete Gile.

Check out the full lineup of events, children's activities and concerts here.

Riverfest was not the only event that had to contend with the possibility of rain. Over the weekend, more than 3,000 visitors and 67 vendors participated in the ICT Big Gay Market. Luckily, attendees were able to remain dry during the festivities.

Debra Fraser
Debra Fraser is the General Manager at KMUW. After joining the station in 2014, she has more than doubled the size and scope of the KMUW News team, built a new Community Engagement department, moved the station to new studios in Wichita’s Old Town and made KMUW an integral part of the Kansas News Service.
