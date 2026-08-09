Zoobilee 2026

Wichita’s wildest FUN-raiser!

Enjoy live music, delicious drinks, and delectable bites from local establishments during Sedgwick County Zoo’s premier fundraiser.

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Immerse yourself in a WILD night full of local cuisine, refreshing libations, and live entertainment that brings the Zoo to life after dark. Bid on exclusive experiences and unique items during one of Wichita’s largest silent auctions – all while roaming the wilds of the Zoo.

Tickets on sale now!