YOLANDA DEL RIO

La Gran Señora de México

Reventón Promotions and SG Producciones are proud to announce the return to the stage of one of the most beloved and influential figures in ranchera music: Yolanda del Río, “La Gran Señora de México”. Throughout 2026, the legendary performer will tour the United States and Mexico with a show that celebrates more than five decades of artistry and a catalog of hits that have defined generations, singing live with her Mariachi. An unforgettable evening awaits audiences, featuring timeless classics such as “La Hija de Nadie”, “Se Me Olvidó Otra Vez”, “Llorar, Llorar, Llorar” and “UnaIntrusa” — anthems that established Yolanda del Río as a pioneering voice and a symbol of strength for women in Mexican music.