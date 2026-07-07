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  • Live Music: All

YOLANDA DEL RIO

  • Live Music: All

YOLANDA DEL RIO

La Gran Señora de México

Reventón Promotions and SG Producciones are proud to announce the return to the stage of one of the most beloved and influential figures in ranchera music: Yolanda del Río, “La Gran Señora de México”. Throughout 2026, the legendary performer will tour the United States and Mexico with a show that celebrates more than five decades of artistry and a catalog of hits that have defined generations, singing live with her Mariachi. An unforgettable evening awaits audiences, featuring timeless classics such as “La Hija de Nadie”, “Se Me Olvidó Otra Vez”, “Llorar, Llorar, Llorar” and “UnaIntrusa” — anthems that established Yolanda del Río as a pioneering voice and a symbol of strength for women in Mexican music.

Wichita Orpheum Theatre
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wichita Orpheum Theatre
3162630884
ZAC@WICHITAORPHEUM.COM
https://wichitaorpheum.com/

Artist Group Info

YOLANDA DEL RIO
Wichita Orpheum Theatre
200 N. Broadway
Wichtia, Kansas 67202
(316) 263-0884
https://wichitaorpheum.com/