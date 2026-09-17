- Community Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Classes/Workshops
YogaTime
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Classes/Workshops
YogaTime
About Yoga Time in the Galleries:
Join your little learner at WAM for a FREE, playful yoga experience on the second Saturday of each month at 10:30 AM or 11:00 AM! Led by certified instructor Christine Vumai (200-ERYT), each session features movement, music, art looking, and hands-on creativity. Yoga mats are provided, or bring your own.
Taking inspiration from Dan Friday’s work 'Sxwo’le Anchor', students will work on breathing techniques.
This class is geared toward children ages 2 to 6. Older siblings are welcome to join. An adult must accompany the children.
Wichita Art Museum
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Wichita Art Museum
1400 W. Museum Blvd.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-268-4921