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YogaTime

  • Community Events
  • Kids & Family
  • Classes/Workshops

YogaTime

About Yoga Time in the Galleries:
Join your little learner at WAM for a FREE, playful yoga experience on the second Saturday of each month at 10:30 AM or 11:00 AM! Led by certified instructor Christine Vumai (200-ERYT), each session features movement, music, art looking, and hands-on creativity. Yoga mats are provided, or bring your own.

Taking inspiration from Dan Friday’s work 'Sxwo’le Anchor', students will work on breathing techniques.

This class is geared toward children ages 2 to 6. Older siblings are welcome to join. An adult must accompany the children.

Wichita Art Museum
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Wichita Art Museum
1400 W. Museum Blvd.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-268-4921
http://www.wichitaartmuseum.org