About Yoga Time in the Galleries:

Join your little learner at WAM for a FREE, playful yoga experience on the second Saturday of each month at 10:30 AM or 11:00 AM! Led by certified instructor Christine Vumai (200-ERYT), each session features movement, music, art looking, and hands-on creativity. Yoga mats are provided, or bring your own.

Taking inspiration from Dan Friday’s work 'Sxwo’le Anchor', students will work on breathing techniques.

This class is geared toward children ages 2 to 6. Older siblings are welcome to join. An adult must accompany the children.