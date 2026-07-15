YogaTime | 10:30 AM + 11:30 AM sessions

About Yoga Time in the Galleries:

Join your little learner at WAM for a FREE, playful yoga experience on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM! Led by certified instructor Christine Vumai (200-ERYT), each session features movement, music, art looking, and hands-on creativity. Yoga mats are provided, or bring your own.

This class is geared toward children ages 2 to 6. Older siblings are welcome to join. An adult must accompany the children.