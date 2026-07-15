- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Kids & Family,
- Community Events
YogaTime | 10:30 AM + 11:30 AM sessions
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Kids & Family,
- Community Events
YogaTime | 10:30 AM + 11:30 AM sessions
About Yoga Time in the Galleries:
Join your little learner at WAM for a FREE, playful yoga experience on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM! Led by certified instructor Christine Vumai (200-ERYT), each session features movement, music, art looking, and hands-on creativity. Yoga mats are provided, or bring your own.
This class is geared toward children ages 2 to 6. Older siblings are welcome to join. An adult must accompany the children.
Wichita Art Museum
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
designer@wam.org
Wichita Art Museum
1400 W. Museum Blvd.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-268-4921