Workshop: Leather Tooling with Winfred Rembert, Jr.

$45 | $35 for WAM members | Registration required

Location: Lower-Level Art Studio

Learn about the art of leather tooling as you make your own bracelet in a hands-on workshop led by Winfred Rembert, Jr., the son of Winfred Rembert (1945–2001), who pictured Black life in the Jim Crow–era South on carved and tooled leather paintings. His 'Chain Gang Picking Cotton #3' (2005) is one of the newest additions to WAM’s permanent collection, on view—for the first time—in 'Past & Present: Celebrating New Acquisitions and Collection Highlights at the Wichita Art Museum'.