- Classes/Workshops,
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events
Workshop: Leather Tooling with Winfred Rembert, Jr.
- Classes/Workshops,
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events
Workshop: Leather Tooling with Winfred Rembert, Jr.
$45 | $35 for WAM members | Registration required
Location: Lower-Level Art Studio
Learn about the art of leather tooling as you make your own bracelet in a hands-on workshop led by Winfred Rembert, Jr., the son of Winfred Rembert (1945–2001), who pictured Black life in the Jim Crow–era South on carved and tooled leather paintings. His 'Chain Gang Picking Cotton #3' (2005) is one of the newest additions to WAM’s permanent collection, on view—for the first time—in 'Past & Present: Celebrating New Acquisitions and Collection Highlights at the Wichita Art Museum'.
Wichita Art Museum
$45 | $35 for WAM members | Registration required
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Wichita Art Museum
1400 W. Museum Blvd.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-268-4921