Wichita Toy Club Train Show

The Wichita Toy Train Club is sponsoring their 32nd Annual Toy Train Show on October 24 and 25, 2026 at the Textron Aviation Employee Club 2744 George Washington Blvd. The show is open on Saturday from 9:00am to 5:00pm and on Sunday from 10:00am to 3:00pm. We will have vendors from the tri-state area that are offering their trains and related items for sale. We will also host clubs from the local area to demonstrate their train layouts. Concessions will be avaible on site. The admission is $8 for adults and free for children under 13 years. So bring the kids out for a day of fun.