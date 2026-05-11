Wichita Public Library's Summer Reading Program

Thursday, May 21: First day of Summer Reading

Thursday, June 25: First day prizes are available

Thursday, July 30: Last day of Summer Reading Program

Unearth a Story with the Summer Reading Program! Each summer, we encourage pre-readers, kids, and teens to read books, track their progress to earn free prizes, and explore fun, educational programs and activities with the Wichita Public Library.

The Summer Reading Program is for adults, too! Read any five books or complete five activities from a list provided by the Library to be entered into a grand prize drawing.