- Community Events
Wichita Pride Festival and Parade
- Community Events
Wichita Pride Festival and Parade
The annual Wichita Pride Parade!! Starting with the Equality Kansas Rally at 11am the Parade follows at 11:30 am going down Main st to end at Century II where we will have our Pride Festival!
Wichita Pride presents our annual Festival at Century II! An afternoon of celebration, community, and entertainment!!
Sedgwick County Courthouse
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Pride
316.530.5428
info@wichitapride.org
Sedgwick County Courthouse
525 N MainWichita, Kansas 67202