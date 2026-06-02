Wichita Homeschool Resource Fair

Visit our one-stop-shop for homeschooling resources in the Wichita area. 👏🥳

• Browse vendor booths featuring local education partners who offer unique programs, hands-on experiences and creative learning opportunities for homeschool families.

• Dive into live demonstrations of innovative tools and platforms.

• Grab free resource guides packed with ideas.

• Meet other parents to share stories, tips and encouragement.

• Enjoy tasty concessions supported by WISE Child Entrepreneurs as you celebrate the vibrant homeschool community in Wichita.

Whether you are just starting your homeschool journey or have been at it for awhile, bring your curiosity and leave inspired.

Cohosted by Wichita Independent Secular Educators and Learning Lab Wichita