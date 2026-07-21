Wichita Forever Fest

Saturday, August 22, 2026

12:00 PM 11:59 PM

Wichita, KS (map)

Wichita Forever Festival is a free, citywide music festival celebrating the artists, venues, and communities that make Wichita’s music scene special. On Saturday, August 22, nearly 100 bands and artists will take over 10 venues across the city for a weekend of live music, art, connection, and discovery.

From indie rock and hip-hop to jazz, punk, EDM, folk, and everything in between, Wichita Forever is built around one idea: local music deserves to be heard, supported, and celebrated year-round.

This is not a single-site festival. It’s a decentralized network of venues, DIY spaces, artists, and local businesses working together to turn Wichita into a living, breathing music festival for one weekend.

All shows are free and open to the public, and every artist is guaranteed payment.