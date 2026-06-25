'Why Should I Read This?' Lecture Series featuring Dr. Rebeccah Bechtold

'Why Should I Read This?' Lecture Series

Throughout 2026, the five professors from the Why Should I Read This? series will be at KMUW to give you a deep dive into some of their favorite works.

Each lecture begins at 7 pm and will be held in the KMUW lobby.

March 4 - Dr. Katie Lanning presents Gulliver's Travels. Click here to download the lecture guide.

April 14 - Kerry Jones presents A Prayer for the Dying by Stewart O'Nan. This event will be rescheduled to a later date.

June 30 - Dr. Rebeccah Bechtold presents The House of the Seven Gables by Nathaniel Hawthorne.

September 18 - Dr. Adam Scheffler

November 5 - Dr. Fran Connor