Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers have played nearly 3,000 live shows to ever-increasing crowd sizes since their emergence in 2007. In addition to headlining their own sold-out shows from coast to coast at iconic venues such as as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Ryman Auditorium, plus performing at marquee festivals Bonnaroo, Stagecoach, Download and more, the six-piece was also personally selected to open The Rolling Stones' Chicago stadium show. Lauded by Rolling Stone as "their most supercharged album yet" that "sounds on the whole like an invigorated, freewheeling rock band in its prime," Whomp Whack Thunder is available now via the band's own Wiggy Thump Records. As lead single "Time Bomb" climbs the Active Rock radio charts, Forbes opines, "Whiskey Myers has a track record of turning out cutting edge albums, with each one consistently better than the last. Whomp Whack Thunder is their latest best example," also noting, "every song is worth the journey." Their previous project, Tornillo, featured the No. 17 most played Americana song of 2022, "John Wayne," and followed breakthrough album Whiskey Myers, which debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts.