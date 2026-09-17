WAM Nights: Sketching in the Galleries

Bring your sketchbook and pencils—or borrow ours—and draw inspiration from WAM’s collection during this free, drop-in program led by artist Karis Hawley.

Supplies and gallery stools are provided. If you prefer to bring your materials, please keep it simple with pencils and small, lap-sized sketchpads to keep art safe.

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm. Start your weekend with after-hours access to the galleries, shopping in the Museum Store, and a stop at EAT for dinner and specialty drinks. WAM Nights feature programs with artists, musicians, and performers, offering a dynamic way to experience the museum. The building comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights—an energizing, creative start to your weekend. WAM Nights are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.