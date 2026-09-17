WAM Nights: “Sixteen Candles” Movie Night

6 – 8 PM

Movie: "Sixteen Candles"

Rated PG

Fall back in time with films that celebrate what it is to be a teen. In this program series, each screening features the same 1970s and 80s teenage Americana pictured in 'David Hornback: Where the Hell is Wichita?'. Grab a drink or a bite to eat from EAT at WAM and join us for a movie night.

Oh, to be sixteen again! Join us for "Sixteen Candles" (1984), directed by John Hughes—a coming-of-age story that explores high school archetypes, like nerds, jocks, and beauty queens.

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm. Start your weekend with after-hours access to the galleries, shopping in the Museum Store, and a stop at EAT for dinner and specialty drinks. WAM Nights feature programs with artists, musicians, and performers, offering a dynamic way to experience the museum. The building comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights—an energizing, creative start to your weekend. WAM Nights are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.