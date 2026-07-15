WAM Nights: Pop-Up Party: ‘Collidoscope’ Edition

Celebrate the bold creativity of the de la Torre Brothers during an evening of art, music, and community. See cars under the stars local lowrider car clubs, join the dance floor, and roll up your sleeves with local artists.

Meet us at the museum for an experience and special guests including:

DJ Haroldo Rueda, emcee Tavo Nuñez, and special guests Eleazar & Rita Ortega (Wichita’s charrería–Mexican rodeo promoters)

Low Rider Car Clubs of Wichita (with José Ceballos)

Artmaking with artist Geli Chavez

Spanish- and English-language tours of the galleries

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm. Start your weekend with after-hours access to the galleries, shopping in the Museum Store, and a stop at EAT for dinner and specialty drinks. WAM Nights feature programs with artists, musicians, and performers, offering a dynamic way to experience the museum. The building comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights—an energizing, creative start to your weekend. WAM Nights are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.