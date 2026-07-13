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WAM Nights: Music in the Great Hall with Swing Central

  • Community Events
  • Art & Museum Exhibits

WAM Nights: Music in the Great Hall with Swing Central

WAM Nights: Music in the Great Hall with Swing Central

6 PM – 8 PM | Free and open to the public

Join us for WAM Nights featuring live jazz and swing from Swing Central in WAM’s Farha Great Hall. Enjoy the light and lively music while you grab a bite and drink in EAT, spend time with a book, or chat with a friend.

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm. Start your weekend with after-hours access to the galleries, shopping in the Museum Store, and a stop at EAT for dinner and specialty drinks. WAM Nights feature programs with artists, musicians, and performers, offering a dynamic way to experience the museum. The building comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights—an energizing, creative start to your weekend. WAM Nights are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.

Wichita Art Museum
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Wichita Art Museum
1400 W. Museum Blvd.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-268-4921
http://www.wichitaartmuseum.org