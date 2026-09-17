WAM Nights: Halloween in the Galleries

6 – 8 PM

Free and open to the public

Solve your plans for the eve of Halloween at WAM with a paper chase. The museum has a cold case. Receive a brief from a museum inspector in the Boeing Foyer, investigate the Art Garden, and gather clues in (im)permanent and Past & Present: New Acquisitions and Collection Highlights. Then, create a working theory in PLAY. Reward for mysteries solved: prizes from the Museum Store and the chance to win a WAM Household Plus Membership.

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm. Start your weekend with after-hours access to the galleries, shopping in the Museum Store, and a stop at EAT for dinner and specialty drinks. WAM Nights feature programs with artists, musicians, and performers, offering a dynamic way to experience the museum. The building comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights—an energizing, creative start to your weekend. WAM Nights are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.